Morningside to host Opening Round of NAIA softball championship

Morningside College’s nationally ranked softball team secured a national tournament berth when Morningside was selected by the NAIA as one of 10 host sites for the 2017 NAIA Softball National Championship

Opening Round to be held May 15-17.

Each of the 10 host schools are guaranteed a berth in the 40-team field of the National Championship Opening Round. Each Opening Round site will hold a four-team double elimination tournament. The champion of each Opening Round will advance to the 37th annual NAIA Softball World Series slated for May 26 to June 1 in Clermont, Fla.

Morningside, ranked 10th in the nation in the latest NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, will make its eighth appearance in the NAIA Softball National Championship in the last nine years and will host an Opening Round for the second year in a row. The Mustangs won last year’s Opening Round with an 8-5 victory against the University of Great Falls in the title game to advance to the NAIA Softball World Series for the first time in school history.

Aside from Morningside, the other institutions selected as Opening Round hosts are Campbellsville University, Columbia College, Davenport University, Georgia Gwinnett College, Lindsey Wilson College, LSU-Alexandria, Oklahoma City University, Vanguard University and William Carey College.

The Opening Round selections were based on geography, facilities, student-athlete experience, current national rankings and host qualification. The 40 qualifiers and pairings for the Opening Rounds will be announced on Wednesday, May 10.