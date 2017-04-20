Wayne State baseball team sweeps Upper Iowa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Wayne State baseball team sweeps Upper Iowa

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Wayne State swept Upper Iowa, 7-5 & 7-6, on Thursday afternoon. Wayne State swept Upper Iowa, 7-5 & 7-6, on Thursday afternoon.

--COLLEGE BASEBALL

UPPER IOWA 5 WAYNE STATE 7

UPPER IOWA 6 WAYNE STATE 6

