Sioux City Police investigate armed robbery in Morningside

Sioux City Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday night in the Morningside area.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Orleans Avenue around 10:30pm. Investigators say the victim, who was walking outside, was approached by three males. The suspects displayed weapons and demanded the victim's personal property. The victim complied, and the suspects fled on foot from the scene.

The suspects were described as being of average build, wearing dark colored clothing.

No injuries were reported.

Police officials ask anyone that has information about this crime to call Crimestoppers at 258-TIPS (8477).