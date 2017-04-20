One dead after two-vehicle accident in Buena Vista County - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

One dead after two-vehicle accident in Buena Vista County

Posted:
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA (KTIV) -

One person is dead following a two-vehicle accident on Highway 71 in Buena Vista County.

The Buena Vista County Sheriff's office was called to the scene Thursday morning, where one of the vehicles was engulfed in flames.

The driver of the other vehicle was pulled from his vehicle.

He was taken to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center before being taken to a hospital in Sioux City. 

The driver inside the burning vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Names of the two drivers are being withheld pending family notification, and positive I-D by the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny. 

The accident is still under investigation. 

