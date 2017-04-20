Investigators search for cause of Morningside house fire that caused pet's death

Investigators are still searching for the cause of a house fire in Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood.

Sioux City Fire Rescue crews got a call at about 11:00am, Thursday, about a possible stove fire inside 1632 South Olive Street. Investigators found smoke coming from the side of the home when they arrived.

The fire extended up the walls inside of the house, and into the home's attic.

There was no one home at the time. But, a dog that was inside the home died in the fire.

Officials say there is extensive damage throughout the kitchen.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.