Investigators search for cause of Morningside house fire that ca - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Investigators search for cause of Morningside house fire that caused pet's death

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Investigators are still searching for the cause of a house fire in Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood.

Sioux City Fire Rescue crews got a call at about 11:00am, Thursday, about a possible stove fire inside 1632 South Olive Street. Investigators found smoke coming from the side of the home when they arrived.

The fire extended up the walls inside of the house, and into the home's attic.

There was no one home at the time. But, a dog that was inside the home died in the fire.

Officials say there is extensive damage throughout the kitchen.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.