One sent to the hospital after car vs. bike accident

Posted:
By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A car struck a bicyclist, Thursday afternoon, at the intersection of 13th and Court Streets, in Sioux City.

Sioux City police say the bicyclist was a male, who was riding south on Court Street.

The car was traveling on 13th street when, police say, the car struck the bike.

The bicyclist was rushed to Sioux City's Mercy Medical Center.

There's no word on the identities of the people involved, or the extent of the bicyclist's injuries.

