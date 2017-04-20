Metro athletes put up good times at East Invite

North's Noah Weeter won the 110 high hurdles at the East Invite on Thursday in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Relays runs Friday and Saturday at Olsen Stadium. It's the 53rd running of the event that features the top high school and college athletes from Siouxland. As a warm-up, East High was hosting their own invite on Thursday night.

In the girls 100 meter hurdles, it was a close race with two hurdles to go, East's Paige Hanson pulls away late to beat Heelan's Sam McGowen. Hanson's winning time is :17.49 seconds.

The boys 110 high hurdles was not close. North senior Noah Weeter wins in :15.95. Weeter will run at the Drake Relays in two weeks, possibly in two events.

In the girls 800 meters, it was another win for the Black Raiders. Lauren Van Dyke takes first place in 2:20 -- three seconds better than Heelan freshman Amber Aesoph.

There was an impressive win in the boys 800 meter run by North High's Camden Beller pulls away and wins in 1:59.

In the girls 200 meter dash, East's Allison Smith wins a close race in :27 seconds. The boys 200 was won by Jackson Baker of North in :25 seconds. Team scores were not kept for the meet.