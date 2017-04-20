Suspect caught after robbery of Bancroft, NE bank - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Suspect caught after robbery of Bancroft, NE bank

BANCROFT, Neb. (KTIV) -

Authorities have arrested a male suspect connected to the robbery of a Bancroft, Nebraska, bank.

The Cuming County Sheriff said the heist happened at 5:30pm, Thursday night, at the First Bank of Bancroft.

Investigators say the male suspect left with an undetermined amount of money riding an all terrain vehicle.

The suspect was caught in an area south of Bancroft a short time after the robbery.

The Cuming County Sheriff says an ambulance had to take the suspect from the scene after an accident on the ATV he used in his getaway.

Chief Deputy David Brown said that in his 25 years with the sheriff's department this is the first bank robbery in the county.

The suspect's name, and condition, haven't been released. 

