UPDATE: Suspect caught after robbery of Bancroft, NE bank

Update:

KTIC Radio in West Point is reporting the FBI have identified the robber as 38-year old Jeffrey Bonneau.

Authorities arrested Bonneau connected to the robbery of a Bancroft, Nebraska, bank.

The Cuming County Sheriff said the heist happened at 5:30pm, Thursday night, at the First Bank of Bancroft.

Investigators say Bonneau left with an undetermined amount of money riding an all terrain vehicle.

Bonneau was caught in an area south of Bancroft a short time after the robbery.

The Cuming County Sheriff says an ambulance had to take Bonneau from the scene after an accident on the ATV he used in his getaway.

Chief Deputy David Brown said that in his 25 years with the sheriff's department this is the first bank robbery in the county.

Bonneau's condition has not been released.

