American Red Cross honors "Heroes of the Heartland"

American Red Cross honors "Heroes of the Heartland"

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Four outstanding individuals have been recognized for their courage, compassion and character.

That recognition came at Thursday night's American Red Cross Heroes of the Heartland Dinner at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City.

The Warming Shelter Board in Sioux City, Monica Kavanaugh from Whiting, Iowa, Trent Gosch of Sioux City and James Landhorst of Sioux City were all recognized. "We had our heroes that we recognized, we had a gentleman who saved another's life by doing CPR," said Tammy Lee, American Red Cross. "How inspiring! The mission of the Red Cross is to help other people and that was what tonight was about, inspiring others.

The Red Cross Heroes are nominated by their peers to be recognized for going above and beyond in service to others.

The event was emceed by KTIV's Ron Demers, and Charlie Stone from KSCJ Radio. 

