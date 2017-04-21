Students harness the power of the wind during local festival

Local fourth graders celebrated Earth Week in their own special way at Western Iowa Tech, Thursday.

This is the second year Sioux City schools has put on the "Kid Wind Festival". Fourth graders are able to experience working with wind strategies by learning about the transfer in energy in their science class.

Students were paired up into teams and created their own wind turbine blades to test them out.

One student said he enjoyed this festival for many reasons. "Well I really like working together in the group with the people and it's just fun to make the blades and see how fast they can go," said fourth grader from Perry Creek Elementary, Jack Bousteut.

Building these blades was also part of a competition.

Students are able to turn in their finished turbine to be judged by other teachers.