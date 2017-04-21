Exploring Earth Day energy savings

Earth Day is a great time to evaluate your energy use.

If you're always leaving the lights on, try upgrading to connected lighting: smart bulbs that can be programmed and controlled through an app.

Climate control can be costly, but smart thermostats like the Nest can make sure the air is only on when you need it.

"They have sensors built in that can learn when you're in the house or when you're not, and learn your schedule," explains CNET's Dan Ackerman.

There are even smart air conditioners.

It's also important to beware of vampire power, the term for electricity consumed by leaving chargers and other devices plugged in.

Read more: http://on.today.com/2pIoZd9