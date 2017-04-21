Starbucks introduces "Unicorn Frappucino"

Starbucks is taking the unicorn trend to a new level with its first flavor-changing "Unicorn Frappuccino."



The magical-looking drink changes color and flavor as it's swirled.



It starts as a purple beverage with swirls of blue and a first taste that is sweet and fruity.



Give it a stir, and its color changes to pink and the flavor evolves to tangy and tart.



It's available for a limited time, starting Wednesday through Sunday, while supplies last.



Have you tried the Unicorn Frappuccino yet? What do you think?