Starbucks introduces "Unicorn Frappucino"

Starbucks introduces "Unicorn Frappucino"

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Starbucks is taking the unicorn trend to a new level with its first flavor-changing "Unicorn Frappuccino."

The magical-looking drink changes color and flavor as it's swirled.

It starts as a purple beverage with swirls of blue and a first taste that is sweet and fruity.

Give it a stir, and its color changes to pink and the flavor evolves to tangy and tart.

It's available for a limited time, starting Wednesday through Sunday, while supplies last.

Have you tried the Unicorn Frappuccino yet? What do you think? 

