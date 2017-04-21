WATCH LIVE: Lawmakers debate tax plan starting at 9 a.m - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

WATCH LIVE: Lawmakers debate tax plan starting at 9 a.m

Posted:
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is turning to the public to try to build support for his income and property tax plan in the face of opposition from some lawmakers and the state's leading farm groups.

Ricketts made his case for the package Thursday outside the Capitol's legislative chambers, flanked by business leaders and 19 state senators. The governor has held 35 events around the state to present it directly to voters. Lawmakers are scheduled to debate the measure Friday.

Watch Live: Nebraska Legislative Session starting at 9 a.m.: http://netnebraska.org/media/media.php?bin=NET&vidgroup=50003031

The plan would lower the state's top personal and corporate income tax brackets, adjust the way agricultural land is valued for tax purposes and expand the earned income tax credit for low-income residents.

Ricketts says senators should ignore "big government spenders" who oppose the plan. Opponents say it favors the wealthy.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.