Congress is back in Washington next week and President Trump wants them to get health care done

Congress heads back to Washington next week and President Trump has an aggressive schedule for what he thinks they can get done during his first 100 days.

When Congress returns next week, lawmakers will be laser-focused on preventing a government shutdown next Friday.

President Trump also wants them to take on health care. "We want to keep the government open, don't you agree? So yeah, I think we'll get both," said President Donald Trump.

Approving the Republican health plan next week looks questionable. Three congressional aides tell CNBC there's no health care vote scheduled. The budget is the priority.

Republican leaders seem ready to approve a one-week temporary extension while they work out a deal.

Speaking of deals, President Trump is weighing in on why he wants to pull out of Iran's nuclear agreement, even though they are complying. "They are not living up to the spirit of the agreement, I can tell you that," said the President.

Critics worry walking away from the deal gives Iran license to develop a nuclear weapon. "We'd rather have them be bad without nukes than with nukes," said Counter-Terrorism Expert Michael Leitmer.

Then there's North Korea. An official tells NBC U.S. spy planes are now on the lookout for a nuclear test.

President Trump says the nation is in good shape, but some security analysts feel differently. "We are a long way away from solving that crisis," said NBC News National Security Analyst Jeremy Bash.

Crises abroad, and at home - with the shutdown deadline one week away.

Many Capitol Hill watchers aren't sure whether President Trump can get healthcare done in 100 days, and lawmakers say they don't like being pressured to meet an artificial deadline.

Tracie Potts, NBC News.