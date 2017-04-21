Sunshine finally returns to Siouxland

Clouds have finally cleared Siouxland after quite a gloomy day yesterday. High pressure has been building in and that has quieted our weather pattern some. More sunshine will be seen today setting up for pleasant start to the weekend. Highs will be warming into the lower 60s as a surface ridge starts taking over. Skies remain clear tonight which will helps lows dip below average once again, with temps expected to fall into the mid 30s. Some patchy frost is possible but moisture availability looks pretty limited.

This slow but sure warming trend continues right into Saturday with highs rising close to 70° under abundant sunshine. SW flow ramps up for our Sunday which will then push our highs even warmer. 70s will be felt across much of the area with another gorgeous day on tap. We then start next week with more of an active pattern as we have a shower chance included from Monday through Thursday with the best chances of rain looking Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be cooling down back below average as well with temps falling back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer