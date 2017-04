The Cherokee County Sheriff said 23-year-old Dillon Mugge of Cleghorn, Iowa turned himself into the sheriff's office this week after an arrest warrant had been issued.

The sheriff's office said through an investigation they determined Mugge had 14 stolen street signs, 10 of which belong to the Cherokee County Secondary Roads.

The value of the signs totaled $2,349.

Mugge is charged with second-degree theft.