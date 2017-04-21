Severe weather rumbles through Oklahoma Friday

Heavy rains pounded central Oklahoma causing flooding in parts of Oklahoma City. Many metro areas in the city flooded as motorists who were trying to escape the rising waters stalled out. Several cars were stranded in an intersection just north of the city. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until noon Friday local time. Forecasters are predicting even more rain with hail, high winds, and more rain with the possibility of tornadoes. Some areas could get as much as six inches of rain Friday.