PHOTOS: Authorities respond to semi accident in Odebolt, Iowa

Courtesy: Justin Buschmann Courtesy: Justin Buschmann
ODEBOLT, Iowa (KTIV) -

KTIV viewer Justin Buschmann shared photos of a semi and trailer overturned in Odebolt Iowa. 

Buschmann said the Sac County, Iowa Sheriff is on scene. 

KTIV has called the Sac County Sheriff and they aren't releasing information at this time. Watch News 4 at 5 for more details. 

