The Sioux City Farmers Market will hold their final organizational meeting next week.

The meeting will be April 25 at 6 p.m. at the Gleeson Room of the Sioux City Downtown Public Library

It is open to all interested vendors and the general public.

The Farmers Market will open May 3rd at the Tyson Events Center Parking Lot.

It will run Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 in the morning until one pm.

Vendor regulations and applications can be found on the Farmers Market website.