City of Sioux City is researching firework sales after IA legislature bill is approved

Tuesday, the Iowa Legislature approved a bill that would legalize consumer-grade fireworks, including bottle rockets, firecrackers and roman candles. Fireworks could be sold from June 1 to July 8 and Dec. 10 to Jan. 3.

The City of Sioux City and Sioux City Fire Rescue said they are researching the bill and a determination has not been made on whether the sale or use of fireworks will be allowed in Sioux City.

At this time, the only legal fireworks in Sioux City are caps, sparklers and snakes.

Governor Terry Branstad has indicated support for the bill.

According to the bill, local governments could forbid firework use, but not the sale.

The City said further information on the subject will be released as soon as it becomes available.