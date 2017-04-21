Second teenager arrested after police allege he shared sexually - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Second teenager arrested after police allege he shared sexually orientated videos of a 16-year-old girl

Posted:
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

Storm Lake Police Assistant Chief Chris Cole said a 13-year-old teen from Alta, Iowa was arrested and charged with Dissemination of Obscene Materials on Friday. The teen was processed and released to his parent pending a court date.

This stems after an investigation led to an arrest earlier this month of a 14-year-old Schaller teen. Police said the teen shared multiple sexually oriented videos of his ex-girlfriend with his friends.

The 14-year-old was arrested and charged with Sexual Exploitation and Dissemination of Obscene Materials to a Minor.

According to police, on March 29, a 16-year-old girl alleged she sent sexually orientated videos to her 14-year-old boyfriend on a previous day.

After the couple broke up, the videos were sent out to friends who allegedly continued to share the videos with others.

