Norfolk man indicted on federal drug and weapons charges - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Norfolk man indicted on federal drug and weapons charges

Posted:
OMAHA (NCN) -

A Norfolk man is facing decades in federal prison after a multiple count indictment released Friday.

Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced Friday that 31-year old Chadwick Board has been indicted on four different federal counts by a grand jury.

Board faces charges of conspiracy to distribute over 50 pounds of methamphetamine, a federal weapon charge related to drug trafficking and two other weapons charges. The indictment states that Board’s charges cover a time period from April of 2014 to this past March.

If convicted on all four counts, Board would face up to life in prison.

