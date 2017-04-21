Semi-annual Re-Event on Saturday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Semi-annual Re-Event on Saturday

Posted:
By Jenny Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The City of Sioux City and the Environmental Advisory Board will hold their semi-annual Re-Event, on Saturday. 

This recycling event collects materials that can be recycled, reused, and refurbished. 

The following is a list of vendors and the products we will be accepting:

1. Electronics (fee varies) 

2. Plastic bags (free)

3. Styrofoam - LiteForm Technologies

4. Ink cartridges (free)

5. Batteries accepted (free) - Batteries Plus

6. Light bulbs ($.50 ea.) - Batteries Plus

7. Handicap Equipment (must be in working condition)

8. Media- books, DVDs, CDs (must be in working condition)- Disabilities Resource Center

Appliances not accepted at this event.

This event will be held in the Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot along Pierce Street from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

