SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
The City of Sioux City and the Environmental Advisory Board will hold their semi-annual Re-Event, on Saturday.
This recycling event collects materials that can be recycled, reused, and refurbished.
The following is a list of vendors and the products we will be accepting:
1. Electronics (fee varies)
2. Plastic bags (free)
3. Styrofoam - LiteForm Technologies
4. Ink cartridges (free)
5. Batteries accepted (free) - Batteries Plus
6. Light bulbs ($.50 ea.) - Batteries Plus
7. Handicap Equipment (must be in working condition)
8. Media- books, DVDs, CDs (must be in working condition)- Disabilities Resource Center
Appliances not accepted at this event.
This event will be held in the Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot along Pierce Street from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.