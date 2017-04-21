Sioux City man accused of biting his daughter pleads not guilty

A Sioux City man,who's accused of biting his 7-week-old daughter on the face, has pleaded not guilty.

22-year-old Edward Valdez is charged with child endangerment resulting in injury.

A hearing date has been set for June 21.

A court document says the child was bitten on March 24, when Valdez was alone with her.

He told an officer that the girl had been sick and wouldn't stop crying.

Valdez said he became frustrated and bit her right cheek.

The document says the bite left a mark that lasted several days.