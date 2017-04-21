Sioux City man accused of biting his daughter pleads not guilty - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City man accused of biting his daughter pleads not guilty

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A Sioux City man,who's accused of biting his 7-week-old daughter on the face, has pleaded not guilty.

22-year-old Edward Valdez is charged with child endangerment resulting in injury. 

A hearing date has been set for June 21.

A court document says the child was bitten on March 24, when Valdez was alone with her. 

He told an officer that the girl had been sick and wouldn't stop crying.

Valdez said he became frustrated and bit her right cheek.

The document says the bite left a mark that lasted several days.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.