City officials announce construction date for W 7th St. project

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A street near downtown Sioux City will see a major overhaul soon. City officials announced the start date for the W 7th St. Reconstruction Project.

City crews will start work on May 1. The construction cost will be about $7.7 million.

The project will make way for on-street parking, enhancements to the Perry Creek bridge, new lighting, colored pavements, and updated bus shelters. 

The reconstruction is intended to support walkability and economic growth and give West 7th a distinctive look and feel. 

"It's kind of nice, we're the largest building on W 7th and we're kind of the headway of it," said J&L Staffing Vice President Kelly Conolly. "We like to think that we're going to take pride in our neighborhood and our street and it's going to be neat seeing the people react when they come on to W 7th again." 

The projected completion date on the reconstruction project is August 2018. 

