Kidney recipient shares heartwarming story at organ donor celebration

A Sioux City hospital celebrated the lives that have been saved by organ donors today. Unity Point Health - St. Luke's partnered with Iowa Donor Network to celebrate Donate Life Month.

St. Luke's officials say 700 patients in Iowa are waiting for life-saving organ transplants.

The parents of teenage organ donor Jesse Jorgensen spoke at the event. Officials say Jorgensen's organs saved nearly 100 lives.

Donor recipient Curt Green also shared his story. Green's kidneys failed after a mishap during a gallstone removal surgery.

Green admitted to considering stopping dialysis treatment two years after being diagnosed.

Green says, it was by the grace of God, an old friend offered to donate his kidney a year later.

"Joey came to me and he just wanted to know what it was like to be on dialysis," said kidney recipient, Curt Green. "Joey says, 'Well, Curt, that's why I'm here. I want to give you one of my kidneys.' I just, I couldn't believe it. I just could not believe that he would do that for me. It just...I was speechless. I really was."

Green says he was in and out of the hospital for over 200 days after the transplant, adapting to his new kidney.