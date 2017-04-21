X's sign three pitchers, including former MLB hurler

The Sioux City Explorers have signed pitchers Alex White, Kevin McCanna, and Mark Vasquez to 2017 American Association contracts.

White was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 1st round (15th overall) in the 2009 MLB Draft from the University of North Carolina. White had an outstanding first season in professional baseball in 2010, winning the Bob Feller award as the Indians Minor League Pitcher of the Year. Following the season, White was ranked the Indians #2 prospect and the #47 prospect in all of baseball.

White made his major league debut on April 30, 2011, making a start against the Detroit Tigers. White would make three starts for the Indians before being traded to the Colorado Rockies where he would make 7 more big league starts. White began the 2012 season with Triple-A Colorado Springs and made 5 starts before being called up by the Rockies, making 20 more big league starts. White missed the entire 2013 season due to Tommy John surgery and spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons splitting time between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves Triple-A affiliates.

McCanna was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 13th round of the 2015 MLB Draft from Rice University. In his first professional season, McCanna played for the Astros affiliate in Troy, NY going 3-3 with a 3.72 ERA. McCanna began the 2016 season at the Single-A level, impressing with a 2.91 ERA to go along with 42 strikeouts to just 17 walks. For his efforts, McCanna was named a Midwest League mid-season All-Star and was called up to the Advanced-A Lancaster JetHawks. The Woodlands, TX native played collegiately at Rice University for 3 years where he spent most of his final two years as the Friday night starter with a 15-6 record and a sub 3.00 ERA.

Vasquez was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 33rd round of the 2016 MLB Draft from Faulkner University. Vasquez spent his first professional season in 2016 playing for the short season Single-A Spokane Indians where he was a perfect 4-0 with a miniscule 2.10 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 34.1 innings pitched to just 13 walks. For his efforts, Vasquez was named a 2016 Northwest League All-Star. In his senior season at Faulkner University, Vasquez was a perfect 11-0 with a 1.72 ERA with 118 strikeouts in 94.1 innings pitched.

In other team news, the Explorers have released INF Mike Abreu and LHP James Walsh.