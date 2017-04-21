SCPD accepting applications for 2017 Youth Academy - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SCPD accepting applications for 2017 Youth Academy

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Police Department announced they're now accepting applications for 2017 Youth Academy. 

The academy is offered to enhance the relationship between Sioux City youth and the Police Department. It's also an opportunity for high school students to learn more about possible careers in law enforcement. 

Students participate in defense driving, traffic stops, and defensive tactics. There are also K-9 unit and SWAT team demonstrations. 

"My favorite part was probably the SWAT tactics," said East High School Freshman Caleb Sassman. "We got to dress up in SWAT gear and rescue a hostage and it was just a fun time." 

Students must be at least 14-years-old to sign up for Youth Academy. 

For more information on how to sign up, contact Coordinator for Volunteers In Police Service, Rita Donnelly, at (712) 279-6424, or send an email to: rdonnelly@sioux-city.org. 

The deadline for applications is May 4.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.