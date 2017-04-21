SCPD accepting applications for 2017 Youth Academy

The Sioux City Police Department announced they're now accepting applications for 2017 Youth Academy.

The academy is offered to enhance the relationship between Sioux City youth and the Police Department. It's also an opportunity for high school students to learn more about possible careers in law enforcement.

Students participate in defense driving, traffic stops, and defensive tactics. There are also K-9 unit and SWAT team demonstrations.

"My favorite part was probably the SWAT tactics," said East High School Freshman Caleb Sassman. "We got to dress up in SWAT gear and rescue a hostage and it was just a fun time."

Students must be at least 14-years-old to sign up for Youth Academy.

For more information on how to sign up, contact Coordinator for Volunteers In Police Service, Rita Donnelly, at (712) 279-6424, or send an email to: rdonnelly@sioux-city.org.

The deadline for applications is May 4.