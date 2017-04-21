Elementary students get advice from Morningside College students - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Elementary students get advice from Morningside College students

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Local elementary-aged students got a taste of the college life on Friday. 

Over 120 fifth grade students and teachers met up at Morningside College to talk about college.

Students read letters written by Morningside students, participated in fun activities, and got a tour of the campus.

The objective is to get students thinking about what they may want to pursue as a career down the road. 

"We're telling them to be prepared for college and life after high school," said Morningside College Senior Claire Wroblewski. "Even though they're in fifth grade, it's time to start thinking about what they want to do, so that way they can start preparing and taking the classes that they need and find their interest ranges and what they want to do."

This is the second year Morningside has hosted the elementary students. 

