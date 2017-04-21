Sunshine and warmth to return for the weekend

After some morning sun, clouds moved back in making for a mostly cloudy afternoon for many of us with highs still a bit below average.

The changes that we see coming for the weekend include much more sunshine as well as temperatures that will warm very nice.

We will be a little cool for another couple of nights with lows still dipping into the 30s.

But expect highs to move from the 60s on Saturday up into the low 70s by Sunday.

We'll start to see clouds return on Monday but we'll keep our highs hovering around 70.

Cooler and possibly wetter weather move in on Tuesday with a chance of a few rain showers.

We'll stay mostly cloudy Wednesday but bring pretty good rain chances back by Thursday when we may only hit the upper 50s for highs.