900 volunteers took part in "Litter Dash" on Friday

Sioux City kicked off the inaugural "Litter Dash" Friday afternoon.
Nearly 900 volunteers made their way to Long Lines for the event.
19 teams from local businesses and community groups took part on Friday.
The teams were been assigned different areas in Sioux City, where they pick up litter or trash.
