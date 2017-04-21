Sergeant-Bluff Luton student going to poetry nationals - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sergeant-Bluff Luton student going to poetry nationals

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) -

A Sergeant-Bluff Luton student is making her way to nationals in Washington D.C. for poetry.

Sophomore Grace Kiple, is competing against 53 other state champions in "Poetry Out Loud." She is coached by Diana Wolley at Lamb Theatre.

Kiple is the lone Iowa representative in the national competition.

"Poetry Out Loud" is a national initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts, in partnership with the Poetry Foundation.

Excitement doesn't doesn't being to explain Kiple's feelings. 

"It's pretty crazy, I'm not um, I'm a little nervous but um it should be cool to be there and just see how everyone else does and the new experience," said Sophomore at Sgt. Bluff-Luton, Grace Kiple.

Kiple will recite three pieces on stage for the competition. Nine finalists will advance to a finals competition on Wednesday, April 26.

The winner will receive a $20,000 grand prize.

