Westwood Community School annual Ag Day

By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
SLOAN, Iowa (KTIV) -

Westwood Community School had their annual Ag Day on Friday for students.

The Westwood FFA put this event on.

The members invited the entire Westwood district, Whiting CSD and Hunt Elementary from Sioux City.

The students showed the various agricultural equipment and farm animals.

They also talked to the students about the importance of agriculture in Iowa and the different aspects of agriculture.

One student sees Agriculture as a career in her future.

The students spent the day teaching kids about the animals and machinery, with a little horseplay, sprinkled in for an eventful afternoon.

