Neustrom homers in Hawkeye win over Rutgers

Home runs from Robert Neustrom and Matt Hoeg along with six strong innings from junior Nick Gallagher to send the University of Iowa baseball team to an 8-3 series-opening victory over Rutgers on Friday night at Duane Banks Field. It was the teams’ ninth straight home win.

“I was pleased with how we came out and played tonight,” said UI head coach Rick Heller, whose Hawkeyes improved to 23-13 overall and 6-4 in Big Ten play. “We played hard and came out with good energy.”

Iowa spotted Rutgers a 1-0 lead in the first inning before taking the lead for good in the second. Freshman Ben Norman reached via a hit by pitch to lead off the inning and junior Austin Guzzo followed with a single to right field. Hoeg stepped to the plate and delivered a two-run double down the left field line to give Iowa a 2-1 lead.

The Hawkeyes tacked on two more runs in the third via Neustrom's two-run home run to right field -- a no-doubt shot -- that was the Sioux City, Iowa, native's fourth of the season.

Iowa connected on its second home run of the day in the sixth, extending the lead to 6-1. Hoeg hit a two-run shot to left field to knock in Guzzo, who reached on a two-out single -- his third hit of the game.

Iowa extended its lead to 8-2 with a two-run seventh inning. Neustrom muscled a double to left center and later scored on a throwing error by Rutgers catcher Nick Matera.

“When you get hits up-and-down the lineup, it makes things easier,” Heller said. “It’s nice not having to rely on just one or two guys.”

Gallagher (5-1) earned his fifth win of the year, pitching six strong inning for the Hawkeyes. The Iowa City, Iowa, native gave up two runs on five hits and struck out four.

Five Hawkeyes accounted for Iowa's 12 hits, highlighted by three-hit games from McCoy (3-for-4) and Guzzo (3-for-4). Hoeg had a career-high four RBIs.

Game two of the series is set for a 6:02 p.m. (CT) start Saturday night. The game will be televised live on BTN.