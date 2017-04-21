South Dakota athletes shine at day one of Sioux City Relays

South Dakota's Emily Grove won the pole vault at the Sioux City Relays with the best mark in the NCAA this year.

The 53rd edition of the Sioux City Relays is underway at Olsen Stadium. Day one features mostly college athletes and day two on Saturday has more high school events.

It was a great night for the University of South Dakota. Sophomore Karina Dufoe pulled away to win the women's 200 meter dash in :24.8 seconds. The men's 200 went to Morningside freshman Perman Wilson wins in just over :22 seconds.

In the women's 800, USD senior Nicole Schmidt won in 2:13. Last year's 800 winner Lindsay Joyce of USD, was third in a close finish, just three-tenths of a second back.

"A lot of teammates in the heat which has been really fun," said Schmidt. "We're really starting to come on strong right now at the right time and just being able to run side by side with our teammates like that and push each other to better times is what's really, really fun."

There was a great battle in the men's high jump. Dordt senior Jacob Moats would eventually clear 6'11.5". But he was tied by South Dakota's Tyler Frank. Both men missed at 7-feet 3/4 inches.

In the women's pole vault, USD's Emily Grove cleared 15'1.5". That's the top mark in the NCAA in the country this year. It's also the fifth best vault in the world this year. Grove is a senior from Illinois.