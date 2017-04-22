Musketeers complete first round sweep of Des Moines

The Sioux City Musketeers completed a sweep of Des Moines on Friday, beating the Buccaneers 2-1 in game three of their first round USHL playoff series.

Des Moines struck first, a minute and a half into the second period. Colin Ugbekile fired it off the far post and in to put the Buccaneers up 1-0. But four minutes later, the Muskies responded. Charlie Kelleher knocked the puck off a defender's leg and in to tie it at 1-1 after two periods.

The Muskies got a ton of chances in the third period and finally cashed in. Kristian Pospisil put it away for a 2-1 lead.

In the last two minutes, Des Moines pulled their goalie and went on the power play for a 6-on-4 advantage. Sioux City goalie Matiss Kivlenieks continued to shine and finished with 27 saves as the Muskies hold off Des Moines, 2-1.

"That's what it's all about," said Sioux City head coach Jay Varady. "It's a tense situation, six on four to win a series. Our guys did a great job. We got the job done."

"I call it a playoff team," said defenseman Jacob Wilson. "You gotta win those situations to move on and guys really beared down and stepped up when we needed them so it was real important for us."

Sioux City will now face Waterloo in the Western Conference finals. The Black Hawks swept Fargo in their first round series. Game 1 is Friday, April 28th at 7:05 pm at the Tyson Events Center. Game 2 is Sunday, April 30th at 4:05 pm, also in Sioux City. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 am Monday.