Sioux City fishers enjoy "Fish Fest"

The Southern Hills Scheels held their Fish Fest for the second day, on Saturday.

Scheels hosts a number of fishing vendors that put on product demonstrations and have their newest items for sale.

The big attraction -- though -- is the live trout pond for young fishers.

Scheels officials say around 300 kids showed up to reel in some fish -- and close to 600 kids for the two-day event.

Officials say the fish fest is a great opportunity to build on the rich Sioux City fishing community.

"Once the kids come out, see what it's about and get hooked on the fishing with the trout pond, then they're coming back year after year and they're getting just as interested as their parents are," said Scheels Events Coordinator Samantha Rosenbaum.

Scheels's next big event is their hunting expo in the fall.