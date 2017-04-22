Sioux City semi-annual Re-Event

The City of Sioux City and the Environmental Advisory Board held their semi-annual Re-Event on Saturday.

This recycling event collects materials that can be recycled, reused, and refurbished.

Some examples of items include electronics, plastic bags, ink cartridges, and more.

City officials say -- by recycling -- potentially harmful materials are recovered and prevented from going to the landfill.

"By recycling these items, we're saving them from going into the landfill," said City of Sioux City Environmental Services Analyst Melissa Campbell. "We're saving landfill space, we're saving natural resources by recycling, because we're not using raw materials to make things new."

Officials say the money collected at the event covers the cost of dismantling, recycling, and proper disposal of items -- if necessary.

This is the first year the city teamed up with Seam Services -- a certified recycling company from Sioux Falls.

The semi-annual event is a way to encourage and raise awareness for recycling in Sioux City.

"We have all these things that need to be recycled, and it's always a challenge to educate people on where they can go," said Campbell. "But I think that if we can be consistent and making sure that they know these items go here and these go here, that we can improve the recycling rate in Sioux City."