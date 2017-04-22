Meet records fall at day two of Sioux City Relays

The 53rd edition of the Sioux City Relays kicked off Friday with the college athletes taking the track at Olsen Stadium. Day two was mostly for the high schoolers.

Lawton-Bronson won the Class C, 4x200 meter relay. A.J. Lefler on the anchor in a 1:33, the second-fastest time in Class 1A this season.



In the girls, Class A sprint medley. Madison Jochum anchors the Heelan girls to the win in 1:51.



To the 1500 meter run, Dakota Valley's Marisa Schultz wins easily. Her time was 4:53.



And in the 1600 meter run. Central Lyon/George Little Rock's Gable Sieperda set meet records in both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs. Sieperda went 4:19 in the mile.

"This is a meet that you circle on your calendar every year," said Sieperda. "To come out here and just do my best. That's all I really ask of myself. Just go out and get better than I was last week."

In the 400 hurdles - Unity Christian's Anmarie Stuit edged out an East runner. 1:08 was Stuit's winning time.



Gehlen Catholic's Xavier Roberts won the boys 400 hurdles in 56 seconds.



Cameron Cantrall of Spencer won the boys high jump. The defending Class 3A champ cleared 6 feet, 4 inches.



KP-WC's Nick Phelps shattered the meet record in the shot put, throwing 64 feet, 3 inches.

"We're chasing the big number," said Phelps. "Today I wanted to come here and hit 66, and it didn't happen, so it's a little disappointing. But 64-3 isn't bad. I'll take it, but I'm always shooting for the highest number I can get."

For full results from the weekend's action, click here.