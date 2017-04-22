Sioux City Police Department holds Drug Take Back event

The Sioux City Police Department is giving the community a chance to avoid drug abuse.

For the 13th time in 7 years -- the police department and the DEA -- are letting the public properly dispose expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Those looking to get rid of prescription pills can do so at 7 different locations around Sioux City -- including Walgreens, Target, Walmart, Fareway and various Hy-Vees.

The police department says prescription drug abuse is at an all-time high -- and say this initiative is a vital public safety and public health issue.

"We have a prescription drug abuse problem and if they're allowed to get into the wrong hands they can be abused," said Sioux City Police Department Sergeant Mike Manthorne. "We want to prevent that from happening."

The drug take back event is Saturday, April 29, from 10 AM to 2 o'clock.

