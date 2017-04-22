JROTC Program celebrates year with Military Ball

The Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps is only in their second year here in Sioux City, but they've already accomplished so much.

130 cadets worked hard all year and Friday night they were able to come together to enjoy that hard work.

The cadets put together their first annual military ball.

"This is a time for us to get together and celebrate the years accomplishments and it's about comradely and teamwork and just getting together, socializing " says Kathy Roby, Aerospace Instructor.

But, the ball is about more than celebrating hard work.

The work put into the ball itself is prepping these students to succeed in the real world.

"It's really a tremendous thing. I mean they are doing things in this program that, you know, some businesses don't even do. They're putting together a whole ball and it takes a lot of work in order to do that" says Roby.

Cadets do everything from finding decorations, to paying for items for the ball and finding food for the event.

For cadets it was hectic planning such a large event.

"You have to plan everything off the top of your head, basically. So, it's a lot of running around, trying to figure everything out. A lot of planning. A lot of hours spent planning and the executing, of course is the difficult part. Got to get everything set up perfectly. You just want everything to look good for the first time" says JROTC member Kitty Turner.

The hard work payed off and the cadets were able to enjoy the night with their friends and families.