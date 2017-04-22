Siouxlanders celebrate Earth Day

Earth Day rallies are taking place across the country and one of those celebrations was in our own back yard.

The Resist, Renew, Rebuild Rally was held Saturday at Cook Park in Sioux City.

People were able to gather at the park to learn about different organizations in Siouxland.

The event had activities for everyone in the family to participate.

There was a coloring station for kids.

Music and food was also on hand for people to enjoy.

But, the message of the day was what is important to those at the event.

"Today we're basically just celebrating the Sioux City community and all the different facets and how Earth Day intertwines with that. I think we're all on the same Earth together and with that it's important to celebrate the diversity that we have here within Sioux City " Says Community Organizer Carter Smith.