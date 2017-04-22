Calm and quiet night for Siouxland

High pressure has been holding strong overhead and will continue to do so right through the rest of our weekend. Temperatures were pretty close to average across the viewing area today with many of us climbing into the middle and upper 60s. Skies remain clear into tonight which will help lows fall back into the upper 30s overnight. SW flow starts to take over heading towards Sunday morning and will aid the temps in climbing into the mid 70s Sunday afternoon under abundant sunshine. Make sure you get outside and enjoy.

Our warmth continues through the start of the workweek with another day in the 70s expected. An isolated shower or t-shower is possible Monday afternoon as a cold front swings by but most of the moisture will remain north of Siouxland. Big changes arrive into Tuesday though with showers likely throughout the day along with much cooler temperatures. Highs will remain in the 50s right through next weekend and we continue to stay active in our weather pattern into Saturday as well. Wednesday and Thursday bring a brief break in the wet weather and I do think we'll the sunshine peek out from those clouds. Rain chances then increase Friday into the weekend as another disturbance begins to work through the region.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer