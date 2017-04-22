News 4 Crew celebrates National Jelly Bean Day - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

News 4 Crew celebrates National Jelly Bean Day

By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
The News 4 Team decided to celebrate a fun, candy inspired holiday on Saturday! April 22nd is National Jelly Bean Day. It was back in the 1930s that the bite-sized sugar capsules became associated with the Easter holiday. These days, you can find them year round in an assortment of flavors. Jelly bean brand "Jelly Belly" says its all-time most popular flavor is very cherry.
    Buttered popcorn is the second most popular, followed by licorice. One of the biggest fans of jelly beans was President Ronald Reagan.
    He placed a standing order of 720 bags per month to be distributed among the white house, capitol hill and other federal buildings.

