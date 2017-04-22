Sioux City Public Library holds book sale - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Public Library holds book sale

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Public Library is holding its annual book sale.

The 2017 Book Lovers' Sale opened yesterday and runs through next Saturday. 

Organizers say the annual fundraiser generates thousands of dollars in proceeds to benefit the community by enhancing library services and materials.

Hardcover and paper back books, children's books, and recordings are available at the sale.

"I think it's a great way to get people to try some new books, try new authors, that they've never dared to try," said Friends of the Sioux City Public Library Board President John Reiff. "Now, hey, you're risking $2 or $3, so it's worth seeing what you can find out." 

Money raised will go toward buying more books, recordings, online resources, and the children's summer reading initiative. 

Friends of the Sioux City Public Library say they brought in fourteen-hundred boxes of books.

Organizers say they hope to reach forty-five thousand dollars by the end of the sale. 


     

