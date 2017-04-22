KTIV News receives 5 IBNA Awards - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

KTIV News receives 5 IBNA Awards

By Keith Bliven, News Director
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

On Saturday, KTIV won two Iowa Broadcast News Association first place awards, one second place award and two third place awards.

KTIV won first place awards for sports coverage and political coverage

We know none of this would be possible without your support.

So, thank you for choosing and trusting KTIV, Siouxland's News Channel.

