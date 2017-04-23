A group of seniors proves age is just a number through martial arts

A group of seniors all over the age of 60 are proving staying active is possible at any age.

Each member of the group received different degrees of martial arts black belts.

"Someone achieving these ranks is a big deal just because not everybody does this. Not everybody can make the time commitment, the effort that goes into achieving this rank" says Bryan Marshall, Chief Instructor with Marshall's Taekwondo Academy.

The hard work and time spent learning has gotten the group of five to the high level that they're all at.

But, work ethic isn't the only thing martial arts has taught this group.

"It keeps you going and keeps you a little more flexible. I've had a couple of injuries so, that stops you from doing a few things, you slow down but you still can do it and learn more from it and still keep up with the exercise of what we do" says Jill Hausman, 2nd degree Black Belt.

Martial Arts has not only helped keep the group active but it's also created a special bond.

"It's gratifying, very gratifying. We push each other here, the older people. We work hard and make fun of each other a lot being as how we are older. We don't jump as high, we don't kick as high but we still go through the motions" says Jaimie Murray, 4th Degree Black Belt.

The title, senior, is just another word for this group, as they continue to prove anything is possible at any age.

"I don't understand what age means. It's just a number" says John Potach, 6th Degree Black Belt