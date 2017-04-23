Peirce Mansion Receives New Item

The Peirce Mansion opened its doors for the public Sunday afternoon.

The mansion only holds two open houses a year and today's open house had a special new item for guests to view, a brand new couch.

The George Hunzinger couch dates back to 1869.

The couch was donated by the Cohen family of Sioux City.

The couch had to be fully restored before it was ready to be viewed by the public.

"It took about three and a half years, I think, or four years before we finally got it back. We got it back in April, I think, of this year" says Harold Canny with the Peirce Mansion Committee

The event lasted from 1 until 4 Sunday afternoon.