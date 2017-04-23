Musketeers look ahead to Western Conference Finals

The Musketeers opened the playoffs with a sweep of Des Moines in the Western Conference semifinals.



Waterloo awaits Sioux City in the Western Conference finals, in a matchup of teams that swept their first round playoff series.

Both teams finished the regular season with 40 wins, but the Black Hawks won the season series against Sioux City, four games to two.



Waterloo was the USHL's top offensive squad, with 210 goals, while the Muskies had the toughest defense, with just 125 goals allowed.



A sweep of Des Moines in the first round was nice, but a tougher task is coming.

"I don't think this series is going to have any effect on the next series at all," said Musketeer head coach Jay Varady. "It's the first team to three again, we're both back at zero, and we've got a few days to practice and get ready."

"It's huge," said defenseman Jacob Wilson. "It's pretty special and it's really exciting, and we've just got to keep this momentum moving forward."

Game one of the Western Conference finals is Friday at the Tyson Events Center at 7:05 p.m. Game two is Sunday, at 4:05 p.m.



The series shifts to Waterloo next weekend for Game three and, if necessary, Game four.



Game 5, if necessary, would be Tues., May 9, here in Sioux City.



Tickets for games one and two go on sale Monday at 10:00 a.m.